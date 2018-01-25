Iowa High School Athletic Association releases Districts for 2018 and 2019 Football Seasons

Local & State Sports, Sports January 25, 2018 Karl Wooldridge

The IHSAA has release the district assignments for the next two years in Football. Forest City and Clear Lake are in 2A District 3 with Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Crestwood, Iowa Falls-Alden and New Hampton.  Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Algona, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows are in 2A District 2 with Estherville-Lincoln Central, Spirit Lake, and Southeast Valley of Gowrie. In 1A, Lake Mills and Osage are in District 3 with Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver, North Butler, and Sumner-Fredricksburg. In Class A District 3 are West Hancock, Belmond-Klemme, Bishop Garrigan, Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire, North Union, and West Fork. In 8 Man District 2 are North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Janesville, Riceville, Rockford, and Tripoli.  The complete District lists are linked below.

 

Class 4A Districts

https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-and-2019-4A-Football-District-Assignments.pdf

Class 3A Districts

https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-and-2019-3A-Football-District-Assignments.pdf

Class 2A Districts

https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-and-2019-2A-Football-District-Assignments.pdf

Class 1A Districts

https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-and-2019-1A-Football-District-Assignments-1.pdf

Class A Districts

https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-and-2019-A-Football-District-Assignments.pdf

8 Man Districts

https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-and-2019-8-Player-Football-District-Assignments.pdf

