Hog Confinement Construction Denied by County. Now Faces DNR Approval

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have decided against the construction of a hog confinement building just south of Buffalo Center. On Tuesday, the board held a formal hearing on the matter after receiving an application to build. 1 pigE LLC, who applied for the construction, did not attend the meeting, but several concerned neighbors did. Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss stated that there were some who could not attend, but voiced their opposition to the construction to her.

One of the neighbors in attendance was Dean Gerzma.

With the expansion of Prestage Farms into Eagle Grove, the thought by some attending the meeting is that CAFO site applications would be on the rise for county boards like Winnebago to approve. The proposed confinement from 1pigE LLC would have been two 2,499 head deep pit swine finisher confinement buildings. They would have been on 380th Street just to the west of 20th Avenue.

Other neighbors, such as Steve Anderson, did not believe that the distance between neighbors to the confinement on the matrix and needed to be called into question. The Department of Natural Resources did the measurements, but according to Anderson, the county has to verify them.

Anderson believed that if the buildings were moved beyond the required 1,875 feet, the issues would be resolved. Right now, Anderson stated that Gerzmas’ home was within that range. County officials went to a new program called Pictometry that utilizes overhead digital imagery from the sky coupled with enhancements to measure distances, lengths of newly constructed buildings, and drainage systems to more accurately determine measurements and farm improvements. Many counties in Iowa utilize the system, but Anderson remained unconvinced.

He also felt that given it’s proximity to the Gruis Recreational Area golf course, the odor from the confinement may be a detriment.

Chairman Mike Stensrud felt that even if the board denied that application, the confinement could still go up.