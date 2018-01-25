Hancock County Board to Discuss Budgets and Drainage Today

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning at 9am to hear from Mike Birchem of the accounting firm of Renner & Birchem. The company performed an audit of the Fiscal Year 2016-17 financials and will report back its findings today. Birchem is expected to give the board and the county a clean bill of health.

The board will then hear from Goodell City Clerk Daisy Huffman and Mayor Ryan Halfpop regarding Goodells’ part of the increased communication fees recently passed by the county. Recently, Hancock County increased the usage fees for each city that uses the county wide 911 system. The fee change was dramatic, but incremental over three years going from 25% the first year to nearly 50% higher by the end of next year. Some cities have sought relief from the large increase, or at the very least, an explanation.

Andy Buffington is the Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator. He cites one of the reasons for the marked increases which was brought on by the state changing its communication system requirements.

Other items to be reviewed include drainage where the board will set a date and time for a formal hearing with landowners on Drainage districts 44 and 8 Lateral 3. The drainage will be classified as an improvement and landowners will learn about the intention to divert water from 44 and into 8 while new larger tile will be laid into Drainage District 44. Once complete, the water flow will be restored into Drainage District 44.

Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman will present her work on the county budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19. The board may consider setting a date and time for a public hearing on the proposed budget for sometime in early to mid February. At that time, county residents may voice their opinion on the budget before it is rejected or accepted.