Clear Lake Woman Vanishes. Police Need Your Help

Dawn Renae Bell was reportedly seen on Wednesday wearing a black sweatshirt and pants covered by a black leather jacket and grey shoes. The 50 year old woman was last seen at the America’s Best Value Inn in Clear Lake. Her vehicle is a 1994 green Mazda truck with a license number of FNK 064.

Police are unsure what direction she may be traveling. They do not suspect foul play in the disappearance. Police in Clear Lake are working with area law enforcement agencies to try and track down Bell. Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Clear Lake Police Department at police@cityofclearlake.org. or (641) 357-2186.