Waldorf University’s Knit Wits Participate in Little Hats, Big Hearts Project

Waldorf University’s Knit Wits, a club of faculty, staff and students that enjoy knitting and crocheting, is participating in the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts™ project.

The Knit Wits Club, along with volunteers from around the country, are joining the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation, to celebrate American Heart Month by knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born in February at participating hospitals.

Little Hats, Big Hearts started in February 2014 in Chicago, Ill., collecting 300 hats in the first year. The program has now expanded to more than 40 states, including Iowa.

“We are excited to bring this project to Waldorf so we can help raise awareness about American Heart Month and our Knit Wits club,” said Elizabeth DeYoung, Waldorf University library reference and instruction librarian and Knit Wits coordinator. “We are extremely proud of our club for taking on this project, and we encourage the community to join us!”

Premade kits, including yarn and patterns, are available at the Luise V. Hanson Library if you are interested in participating with the project.

“Even if you don’t know how to crochet or knit, we welcome you to join our club,” said DeYoung. “We have a number of individuals that can help provide instruction – and this is a great first project to start with since it is for a great cause!”

The Knits Wits meet every Thursday at 5:30 pm at the Library.