Vance Baird Night Tonight at NIACC

The NIACC women’s and men’s basketball teams face long-time rival Ellsworth on Wednesday in an ICCAC doubleheader in the NIACC gym on Vance Baird Night.

The women’s game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game will follow at 7:30 p.m.

A moment of silence honoring Baird will take place before the start of the men’s game. The first 75 people through the gate will get a ticket for a complimentary “Vance Dog.”

Baird passed away on Nov. 24, 2017 while working at the NIACC women’s basketball Thanksgiving tournament.

Baird worked at the college in some capacity since 1972. He served as a coach, intramural director, equipment manager and concession stand manager in the NIACC athletic deparment