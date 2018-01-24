Sauer is Now a 2A Associate District Court Judge

Winnebago County Attorney Adam Sauer has been appointed as the new Associate District Court Judge in District 2A filling the vacancy left by the death of Associate District Judge Annette Boehlje last year. The other two candidates that were considered were Boone County Magistrate Dan Gonnerman and Clear Lake Attorney Mike Moeller.

District 2A Court Administrator Scott Hand explained the process that Sauer went through.

Associate District Court judges handle Class D Felonies and below along with all juvenile cases. District Court Judges handle Class C felonies and above, along with divorces, civil cases, and the like. This means that Sauer will work primarily in Mason City.

District Court Judges are appointed by the sitting Iowa Governor. Those same judges will then make appointments of associate judges within their district. There are three associate judges in the 2A District.

Sauer was chosen from a field of 12 applicants for the post. Newly appointed Associate Judge Sauer is expected to take office around February 23rd.

Sauer asked the Winnebago County Supervisors to begin to advertise for a new County Prosecutor in the supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.