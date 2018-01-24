DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Winnebago, Kossuth, Hancock, Pocahontas, Wright, and Humboldt Counties. Due to the change in temperature and high humidity, fog will begin to develop in the area in some locations. The advisory is in effect from 9pm Wednesday until 9am Thursday. Visibilities may be reduced as low as a quarter mile. As the overnight progresses, the moisture may begin to freeze on roadways and hard surfaces creating slick spots.

Officials urge drivers to slow down and use low beam headlights while driving.

As the temperatures warm towards Friday, officials are also concerned about ice jams and river flooding heading into the weekend. Temperatures may climb to as high as 50 in some locations prompting the rapid melting of ice in waterways. Ice that jams up under bridges may induce flooding due to the blockage. Drivers and pedestrians should be aware of the situation when using bridges over rivers and streams.