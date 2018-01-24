Coaches vs. Cancer Takes Center Court in Britt on Friday

Area schools are hosting their versions of Coaches vs. Cancer this week and the West Hancock Community School District is no exception. Students are holding a number of activities leading up to the basketball games on Friday night. The Eagles will face the Forest City Indians with the girls game beginning at 6:15pm. West Hancock Athletic Director Steve Lansing outlined some of the efforts by students in the school this week.

In between the games, Gary Gjerstad, color commentator for B-103 broadcasts of Eagles Basketball, will stand up and give a short speech on his two time successful battles over cancer in hopes of inspiring others in theirs.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the silent auctions and other activities set up to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society. The money raised will remain in Iowa and go to research being done in research facilities here.

Games begin at 6pm with the girls varsity followed by the boys varsity around 7:30pm at West Hancock High School.