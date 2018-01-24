Area Scores

Tuesday Girls Basketball Scores
West Hancock 73, North Iowa 35
Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 56
Newman Catholic 72, Rockford 52
West Fork 38, Central Springs 37 (2OT)
Osage 60, North Butler 31
Clear Lake 47, Algona 42
Ankeny Centennial 59, Mason City 40
Tuesday Boys Basketball Scores
West Hancock, Britt 71, North Iowa 67
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 81, Bishop Garrigan 54
Eagle Grove 51, Lake Mills 46
Newman Catholic 80, Rockford 55
West Fork 74, Central Springs 41
Osage 58, North Butler 31
Clear Lake 61, Algona 53
Ankeny Centennial 52, Mason City 39
Wrestling from Tuesday
Lake Mills 74, Forest City 3
Eagle Grove 46, Forest City 36
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, Forest City 12
Lake Mills 62, Eagle Grove 19
Lake Mills 39, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26