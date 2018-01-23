Senate Democratic Leaders End Their Government Shutdown

“I am pleased that Senate Democrats ended their completely unnecessary shutdown and voted to reopen the federal government and ensure that our men and women in uniform receive the certainty and compensation they deserve.

“The reauthorization of CHIP is also critical to the approximately 80,000 Iowa children who depend on the program for access to important health care services, especially in rural and underserved areas.

“However, simply put, our federal government cannot continue ‘operating’ from one short-sighted, band-aid funding bill to another. It’s my hope that the House acts quickly to pass this legislation, and that my colleagues and I can work together in the weeks ahead to establish plans to responsibly fund our government long-term, while also finding a solution for DACA recipients.”