NIACC is Offering It’s Smart Start Workshop

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a free two-hour workshop designed for anyone who is considering starting a business. At Start Smart, participants will learn how to create a business plan, do market research, consider different types of business ownership, and learn how to register a business.

Start Smart will be offered on Wednesday, January 24 from 6:00-8:00 pm at NIACC Pappajohn Center, 500 College Dr. Mason City IA 50401 in Room #117.

The activities involved in starting a business fall under two broad categories—feasibility (the business plan) and administrative tasks. While we like to focus on the feasibility issue, Start Smart provides information and the chance to ask questions on numerous other topics including:

Business registration

Doing customer research

How bankers evaluate business concepts and loans

Start-up costs

Business plan tips

And more

After attending Start Smart, Small Business Development Center staff will be available to assist you in reviewing your business plan, or to provide guidance with other issues.

To register, contact Mary Spitz-SBDC office at NIACC: 641.422.4342 or mary.spitz@niacc.edu.