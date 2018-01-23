Melvin M. Waldon, 86, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Mel Waldon will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion with Pastor Grant Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

