Kanawha Farm Program to Hold Meetings

Now one of Iowa’s longest running Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms, One Step at a Time Gardens, of Kanawha, is gearing up for it’s 23rd season with a series of farm member information meetings.

“We have our seeds ordered and our planting plan pretty well set,” remarked owner Tim Landgraf, who with his wife, Jan Libbey, offer weekly and bi weekly deliveries of farm fresh vegetables mid-May through early October. They also provide two late season deliveries, one in November and the final of the season in December, pasture raised broilers, and more.

With the increasing interest in high quality, locally grown produce, individuals and families have turned to One Step at a Time Gardens for its reliability, its quality, and its information.

A series of Farm Member Information Meetings will be available in each of the communities the farm serves. The meetings are free and open to the public.

Sat., Jan. 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Belmond public Library

Tues., Jan. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Clear Lake Public Library – basement meeting room

Thur., Feb. 1, 7:00-8:00 p.m. – Garner Public Library

Sat., Feb. 3, 10:30 -11:30 a.m. – Clarion Public Library

Mon. Feb. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Mason City, Hy-vee West wine/spirit room.

The meetings will feature snacks, a discussion of the growing opportunities in North Iowa’s local food movement, and opportunities for members to sign up!

The farm asks for preregistration to help them with planning for the snacks.

Sign up by going to : https://goo.gl/forms/awXjn0nnJAwqojp43

For more info, 515/851-1690, libland@peconet.net.