Hancock County considers adding Extension Employees to Health Insurance

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday considered authorizing health insurance for County Extension employees pursuant to Iowa Code 331.324. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains the Iowa code and what was decided.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also met with City of Garner officials regarding Garner’s 2018 Urban Renewal Plan Amendment. Tlach tells about that and how it involves the county.

Last year, as part of the Urban Renewal Plan, the City of Garner approved the construction of a 10-unit apartment complex on West 8th Street valued at $1.2 million. The proposed building specs include four three-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments, each with a garage, laundry room and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The need for such development stemmed in part from a rental market assessment that determined Garner could build 60 more rental units and fill them quickly.

In other news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors will continue discussion of fiscal year 2018-2019 budgets this Thursday (January 25) and again on Monday, January 29.