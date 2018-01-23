Britt City Council to Meet Tonight

The Britt City Council will meet tonight beginning at 6pm with an action to fill a vacancy within the Public Works Department.

Following the hiring, the council will begin a budget work session with a brief overview of the Budget and accounting requirements and a look at potential legislative actions that could impact the proposed budget.

The council will establish a Capitol Improvement Fund to accommodate the recently approved Capitol Improvement Levy. The council will discuss how the funds will be used and seek guidance on the development of policy governing the funds and usage.

After the council takes in other considerations that would cause the budget to be re-estimated, the council will set a calendar for remaining budget sessions, the public hearing, and the date of adoption for the budget.

The special session meeting will take place tonight at 6pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.