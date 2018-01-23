Winnebago Board to Discuss Roads and Emergency Mitigation

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a look at the Countys’ Emergency Mitigation Plan. Winnebago and Hancock Management Coordinator Andy Buffington will present a plan that has been initially discussed and reviewed late last year. The Winnebago County area governments and school districts must have their plans reviewed and possibly revised on a periodic basis.

The board will then hear from County Attorney Adam Sauer regarding a personnel matter in his department.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will then address the board on any secondary road matters, then ask for approval on the purchase of equipment for the department.

The board will also look at approving the proposed agreement with the North Iowa Safety Coalition for safety services.

At 10am, the board will hold a Public Hearing for a construction permit for a swine confinement facility in Section 8 of the Grant Township.

The meeting with take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.