Robert “Bob” Anderson, 93 of Mason City, formerly of Britt, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Bob Anderson will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street Southwest in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Bob Anderson will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Britt.

