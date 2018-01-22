Paddling for a Cure Scheduled for February 2nd

Paddler’s Tap will host “Paddling For A Cure,” a fundraising evening for the Winnebago County Relay For Life 2018 Coaches Vs Cancer event, which is scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2018, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Paddler’s Tap at 136 N. Clark St., Forest City, will provide refreshments for a free-will donation, as well as donate a portion of beverage sales that night to Winnebago County Relay For Life.

Paddling For A Cure at Paddler’s Tap will be held in conjunction to the Coaches Vs Cancer event held during the Forest City/Lake Mills basketball games held at the Forest City High School. The 2018 Winnebago County Relay For Life event is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 23, 2018 on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.