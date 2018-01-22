Margery Dahlgren, 79, of Clarion passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a scriptural wake service prior to visitation at 4:30 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233