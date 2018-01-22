Julianna Burkholder to Lead Bear Creek Golf Course

Bear Creek Golf Course, North Iowa’s premier golf destination, has named Julianna Burkholder as golf course manager. Julianna played undergraduate golf at Oregon State University, on a team that played in several Pac-10 championships, and later played on several regional professional tours in the California region, including the Canadian Women’s Tour. Most recently she was a golf course manager at a nearby North Iowa community. The Iowa Golf Association honored Julianna as Club Manager of the year December 15, 2017.

“Bear Creek’s members and guests are excited for the professionalism and respect to the game of golf that Julianna has consistently demonstrated in providing a best of class golf experience. Julianna is committed to growing the game of golf for our juniors to seniors as a life-long sport.” said John Roisen, President, Bear Creek Golf Course about the new partnership.

Julianna will partner with Mark Helgeson, Bear Creek Superintendent, as well as the Bear Creek board of directors, in providing a premier professional golf experience for members and guests, conducting tournaments, instruction, merchandising. public relations and marketing.