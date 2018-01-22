Halsrud Pleads Guilty to Possession and Fraud

Jason Halsrud, Jr.,of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Buffalo Center Police Department and the Forest City Police Department on July 20, 2017. Halsrud was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine and surcharge were suspended. Halsrud was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Halsrud also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) With Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 8, 2017. Halsrud was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and surcharge were suspended. Halsrud was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Halsrud was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.