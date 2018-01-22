Bartling Pleads Guilty to Burglary

Justin Bartling of Garner, pled guilty to “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 26, 2017. Bartling was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence, fine and surcharge were suspended. Bartling was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services, and as a term of probation Bartling was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse and mental health treatment recommendations.