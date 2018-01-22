Blizzard Warning Issued for Winnebago County

As you can see by the graphic below, Winnebago County has been included in a Blizzard Warning from midnight Sunday and extending to midnight Monday (areas is red). Hancock Counties and some of the other fringe counties to the Southeast of the warned area are also under a Winter Storm WARNING for the same time period.

The timing of the system looks like it will arrive as rain overnight and ambient temperatures will stay around the freezing mark until midday Monday. However, with winds increasing to around 20-25 mph (gusts to the mid 30s) beginning in the early morning hours Monday we should start to see it transition to all snow around the morning commute hours.

The majority of the forecast snowfall (orange area is 12 to 18 inches) is to our northwest as you can see by the graphic below. We are right on the edge of the heavier amounts but could still see amount over 6 inches. The winds are forecast to be out of the North/Northeast so the snow falling in that area will be blowing right at us. Luckily, right now, the winds aren’t looking like they will turn toward the northwest until early Tuesday.

Regardless, the high forecast snow amounts + the strong sustained winds = blizzard conditions. Visibility may be poor at best and travel could be quite dangerous during this event. Given the forecast rainfall it will likely freeze to surfaces and make travel even more difficult and dangerous.