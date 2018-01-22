Addresses Need To Be Visible Say Officials

Homes in Winnebago County are being asked to take a proactive approach in being identified for emergency services purposes. A small number of homes and businesses in the county do not have an address sign posted on the building that would aid emergency services and law enforcement in identifying the right building. Winnebago Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington says that he would like that to change.

Still others may have a problem because the address sign is not easily seen from the road.

Many associate the address as a postal identification and that’s it. In reality it can serve a multitude of reasons including one that can help your friend or visiting family member save your life.