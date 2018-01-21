January Meeting Announced for North Iowa Local Food Producers & Businesses

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa announces its second meeting of the North Iowa Local Food Connection on Sunday, January 28, 3-5 pm at the Mason City Hy-Vee West Wine & Spirit Room.

This network helps local food businesses get to know and find business connections. The network will also involve several winter workshops, and discuss farm to farm visits.

The North Iowa Local Food Connection is open to a wide range of local food businesses from fruit and vegetable to meat producers, from wineries and breweries to restaurants and grocers. Whether you have a current business or are dream of one, this will be the place to connect.

The January meeting will discuss an online communication system for business to business connection, upcoming workshop opportunities, and the full winter to spring schedule.

Complete details are available at https://www.healthyharvestni.com/events/north-iowa-local-food-connection/

Organizers want everyone to RSVP to let them know you’re coming via their FB event @HealthyHarvestNI

Snacks and beverages will be provided. Freewill donations will be accepted.