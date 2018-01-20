Wintry Mix May Arrive Sunday Night

by Winnebago/Hancock County Emergency Mgmt. Coordinator Andy Buffington

There is another system approaching our area and the forecast calls for all modes of winter weather along with it.

The rain chances begin after lunch Sunday for our area and increase in the early evening/suppertime hours. Temperatures will stay above freezing during this time, but with wind chill values it will feel like the mid 20’s. There is a slight chance for freezing rain early Sunday as well.

As the winds begin to increase during the early morning hours of Monday (toward 15-20 sustained and gusts in the lower 30’s) we have a better probability of a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. It is forecast to switch over only snow during the morning commute Monday and continue throughout the day into Monday night.

Obviously this forecast is more than 48 hours out so a lot can change in 2 days. Keep a close eye on the weather and stay informed of the probable weather conditions as the forecasted conditions get closer.