NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: 2017 Iowa Deer Harvest Surpasses 2016 Totals

Hunters reported harvesting 105,544 deer in Iowa for 2017, which is an increase of more than 4,100 deer from 2016. Iowa’s deer seasons closed on Jan. 10.

Most deer were harvested during the shotgun seasons.

Shotgun 1: 26,546 deer – 13,804 antlerless, 12,742 antlered

Shotgun 2: 19,921 deer – 12,326 antlerless, 7,595 antlered

Bow (does not include LOT or crossbow): 19,797 deer – 7,737 antlerless, 12,060 antlered

Landowners and tenants reported harvesting 7,376 antlerless deer and 3,785 antlered deer during the shogun seasons and 1,445 antlerless deer and 1,246 antlered deer during the bow season.

Overall harvest

105,544 deer in 2017, 101,397 in 2016 (increase of 4 percent)

57,522 antlerless deer in 2017, 56,010 in 2016 (increase of 3 percent)

47,992 antlered deer in 2017, 45,378 in 2016 (increase of 6 percent)