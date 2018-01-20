NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: 2017 Hunting, Fishing License Sales Are Up

January 20, 2018

In 2017, Iowa residents purchased…

Fishing

234,648 annual licenses

9,532 three-year licenses

8,293 lifetime fishing licenses

43,434 trout fees

8,415 third line licenses

1,082 seven-day licenses

2,881 one-day licenses

278 paddlefish licenses

 

46,389 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses

 

Hunting

24,734 annual licenses

2,416 hunting and habitat three-year licenses

2,980 lifetime hunting licenses

73,540 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses

893 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

24,536 migratory game bird licenses

22,675 habitat fees

12,890 furharvest annual licenses age 16 and older

639 furharvest annual licenses age 15 and younger

607 furharvest and habitat annual combination licenses

297 lifetime furharvest licenses

 

Large Game

Deer

8,885 youth general deer, 370 antlerless deer licenses

271 disabled hunter general deer, 53 antlerless deer licenses

55,778 archery general deer, 22,262 antlerless deer licenses

7,533 early muzzleloader general deer, 1429 antlerless deer licenses

48,654 first shotgun general deer, 15,883 antlerless deer licenses

45,577 second shotgun general deer, 15,463 antlerless deer licenses

22,200 late muzzleloader general deer, 11,012 antlerless deer licenses

 

Turkey

6,050 spring bow licenses

16,492 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3

14,263 spring gun/bow licenses season 4

5,686 spring youth gun/bow licenses

2,375 fall gun/bow

1,520 fall bow

 

Landowner-Tenant

Deer

77 youth general deer licenses, 46 antlerless deer licenses

5,202 archery general deer licenses, 5,269 antlerless deer licenses

1,320 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 990 antlerless deer licenses

23,183 shotgun first and second season general deer licenses, 18,889 antlerless deer licenses

2,616 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 4,269 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey

2,224 spring gun/bow season 1-3

1,958 spring gun/bow season 4

757 bow licenses

50 youth licenses

2,538 fall gun/bow

895 fall bow

 

In 2017, nonresidents purchased…

Fishing

21,246 annual licenses

2,266 seven-day licenses

12,405 three-day licenses

14,875 one-day licenses

5,371 trout fees

50 paddlefish licenses

 

Hunting

13,110 annual licenses age 18 and older

11,434 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older

15,875 habitat fees

2,869 migratory game bird fees

106 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

59 furharvest annual licenses

44 furharvest and habitat annual combination licenses

