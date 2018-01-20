Iowa Walking College Applications Now Being Accepted

The Healthiest State Initiative and Active Living Iowa opens applications for the second Iowa Walking College. The Iowa Walking College is an interactive educational program created to increase the number of walking advocates in local communities across the state. The program was launched as a pilot program in 2017 and built around the National Walking College curriculum created by America Walks.

“Walking is one of the easiest, most affordable and accessible ways for Iowans to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day,” said Jami Haberl, executive director at the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. “The Iowa Walking College offers an opportunity for Iowans to network with others interested in walkability and to learn from experts on the important role walkability has on our communities’ health and economic growth.”

Twenty fellowships will be awarded to Iowans working as community change agents. The fellows may be working alone, in organizations, or in professions such as public health, development, planning, transportation, economic development or education. The Iowa Walking College is a six-month program, where fellows will explore ways to improve walkability around the state through online and face-to-face interaction.

“The Iowa Walking College provided me with the opportunity to learn from local experts about city designs impacting walkability, the economic and health benefits of walkable communities and how to build a vision for our community.” said Patti Hoffman, city council member and advocate from Preston. “This experience was inspiring and life changing for myself and the community I serve and live in.”

The Healthiest State is accepting applications for fellows now until March 1, 2018. Additional information about the Iowa Walking College and to complete an application visit http://www.iowahealthieststate.com/iowa-walking-college/.