Wava Valder

Community, Obituaries January 19, 2018 Ann Finer

Wava Valder, 95, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, formerly of Joice, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.

Funeral Service:  11 AM Monday, January 22, 2018, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church.

A second funeral service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Joice, Iowa.

Interment:  Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church Cemetery, Joice, Iowa

Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.

Online Guestbook, video tribute and funeral webcast online at www.GlendeNilson.com

Sharing

blank

About Ann Finer