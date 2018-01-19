Wava Valder, 95, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, formerly of Joice, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.

Funeral Service: 11 AM Monday, January 22, 2018, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church.

A second funeral service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Joice, Iowa.

Interment: Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church Cemetery, Joice, Iowa

Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.

Online Guestbook, video tribute and funeral webcast online at www.GlendeNilson.com