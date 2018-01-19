Ryan Swiderski Signs Letter-of-Intent, Will Join Older Brother Kyle on Waldorf Bowling Team

The Waldorf bowling team will put sibling rivalry to work against their foes on the lanes next year thanks to the addition of another Swiderski.

Warrior bowling coach Tony Manna announced that Ryan Swiderski, younger brother to current Waldorf junior Kyle Swiderski, has signed a National Letter-of-Intent and will compete for the Warriors starting in the spring of 2018.

“It’s awesome,” Ryan said of signing with Waldorf, “I’ve always wanted to compete at the highest level. To me, this is like fulfilling a dream.”

A senior at St. Croix Lutheran High School in Minneapolis, Minn., the younger Swiderski has been a varsity started since the 2012 season, and is a four-time All-Metro Southeast conference bowler. An All-State selection in 2015 and 2016, Swiderski helped lead the Crusaders to third place at the 2017 state tournament.

Away from competition, he also was named to the honor roll at St. Croix Lutheran HS.

“I loved the small-town atmosphere,” Ryan said of choosing Waldorf. “I also am excited to study what I want to study and go to college and compete with my brother.”

Ryan will be a freshman for the Warriors during the 2018-19 season, while his older brother, Kyle, will be a senior.