Carol J. (Marth) Perkins, 79, of Northwood, Iowa and formerly of Britt passed away on January 17, 2018 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A funeral service for Carol J. Perkins will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Carol Perkins will be held from 12:00 PM until time of the service on Saturday at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

