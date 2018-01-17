Parking Concerns Raised Again in Council Meeting

January 17, 2018 AJ Taylor

After much discussion by the various committees assigned to develop solutions to downtown parking and the Forest City Council accepting and enacting the recommendations, the issue of downtown parking returned to the forefront on Monday night. According to Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter, a new decision has been reached.

Ruiter concedes that there was a minor hiccup tot he proceedings the first time around.

Ruiter says the council may look at other possibilities down the road regarding downtown parking.

