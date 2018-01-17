Marjorie E. Gruis, 88 of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 20, 2018, at the Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond,. IA. The Reverend David Dekuiper will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at church Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Immanuel Reformed Church, the Belmond Community Hospital Foundation, or the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling the arrangements.

