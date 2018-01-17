Forest City sweeps North Union, other area scores

The Forest City Indians girls basketball defeated North Union on Tuesday night 41-37. The Indians were led by Hannah Anderson with 12 points, Becca Seglem added 10 points and Brea Dillavou had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Other Tuesday Girls Scores:

West Hancock 69, GHV 53

Bishop Garrigan 76, Lake Mills 41

Clarion-Goldfield 36, St. Edmond 28

Newman Catholic 77, Nashua-Plainfield 44

Osage 52, Saint Ansgar 44

West Fork 52, Northwood-Kensett 14

Algona 72, Humboldt 23

Clear Lake 51, Hampton-Dumont 36

Mason City 65, Ankeny 56

The Forest City boys defeated North Union 58-25 on Tuesday in Armstrong.

GHV defeated West Hancock in boys basketball on Tuesday 76-50. Ryan Meyers led GHV with a game high 21 points. West Hancock was led by Gavin Becker with 19 points.

Other Tuesday Boys Scores:

Bishop Garrigan 82, Lake Mills 53

Eagle Grove 61, Belmond-Klemme 36

Osage 61, St. Ansgar 53 (OT)

North Butler 57, Central Springs 46

Newman Catholic 70, Nashua-Plainfield 34

Algona 50, Humboldt 38

Ankeny 63, Mason City 53