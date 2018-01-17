Forest City sweeps North Union, other area scores

The Forest City Indians girls basketball defeated North Union on Tuesday night 41-37. The Indians were led by Hannah Anderson with 12 points, Becca Seglem added 10 points and Brea Dillavou had 8 points and 7 rebounds.
Other Tuesday Girls Scores:
West Hancock 69, GHV 53
Bishop Garrigan 76, Lake Mills 41
Clarion-Goldfield 36, St. Edmond 28
Newman Catholic 77, Nashua-Plainfield 44
Osage 52, Saint Ansgar 44
West Fork 52, Northwood-Kensett 14
Algona 72, Humboldt 23
Clear Lake 51, Hampton-Dumont 36
Mason City 65, Ankeny 56
The Forest City boys defeated North Union 58-25 on Tuesday in Armstrong.
GHV defeated West Hancock in boys basketball on Tuesday 76-50. Ryan Meyers led GHV with a game high 21 points. West Hancock was led by Gavin Becker with 19 points.
Other Tuesday Boys Scores:
Bishop Garrigan 82, Lake Mills 53
Eagle Grove 61, Belmond-Klemme 36
Osage 61, St. Ansgar 53 (OT)
North Butler 57, Central Springs 46
Newman Catholic 70, Nashua-Plainfield 34
Algona 50, Humboldt 38
Ankeny 63, Mason City 53