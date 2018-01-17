Forest City Schools Are In Good Financial Health

January 17, 2018

The Forest City Community School district annually looks at its own financial health. Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says one of the constant challenges is dealing with declining enrollment.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann

That said, Lehmann says there is good news to share with the patrons of the district.

Lehmann and the board are also looking down the road at the unspent balance in the school finances.

