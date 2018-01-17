Forest City Audit Performed by Pump

Larry Pump, a Certified Public Accountant in Charles City released the audit report on the City of Forest City for the year ending June 30, 2017.

Pump reported that the City’s receipts totaled $12,669,893 for the year ending on June 30, 2017. The receipts included $2,377,171 in property taxes, $652,813 from tax increment financing, $7,887,352 from charges for service, $683,574 from operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $238,078 for capital grants, contributions, and restricted interest, $381,907 from local option sales tax, $37,658 from unrestricted investment earnings, $272,781 from net bond and note proceeds, and $138,559 from other general receipts.

Disbursements for the year totaled $13,502,359. The disbursements included $1,406,053 for public safety, $976,106 for public works, $17,225 for health and social services, $937,392 for culture and recreation, $811,907 for community and economic development, $475,004 for general government, $859,743 for debt services, $1,037,831 for capital projects, and $6,981,098 for business type activities.

The report is on file in the Forest City Clerks Office and in the Office of the Auditor of the State and it’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.