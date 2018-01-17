Carrol L. (Ray) Hill, 73, of Clarion, and formerly of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Visitation for Carrol Hill will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 beginning at 4:00 PM with a prayer service at 4:45 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233