Sauer in the Running To Be An Associate District Court Judge

Winnebago County Attorney Adam Sauer has joined the list of three potential candidates to fill the vacancy left by the death of Associate District Judge Annette Boehlje last year. The other two candidates are Boone County Magistrate Dan Gonnerman and Clear Lake Attorney Mike Moeller.

District 2A Court Administrator Scott Hand explained the process that Sauer, Moeller, and Gonnerman must go through.

One of the requirements is that the Associate District Court Judge must live with the boundaries of the district. As such, Gonnerman would have to move into the district if he is chosen. Sauer and Moeller already do.

Associate District Court judges handle Class D Felonies and below along with all juvenile cases. District Court Judges handle Class C felonies and above, along with divorces, civil cases, and the like. This would mean that the newly appointed associate judge would work primarily in Mason City.

District Court Judges are appointed by the sitting Iowa Governor. Those same judges will then make appointments of associate judges within their district. There are three associate judges in the 2A District.

Sauer was chosen from a field of 12 applicants for the post. The six District Court Judges will meet Friday to make a final selection to be appointed the Chief Magistrate. Once appointed, the new judge is expected to take office around February 23rd.