Garner Blood Drive is Today. Corwith on Wednesday

LifeServe Blood Center will host a pair of blood drives this week in the area. LifeServe is working to replenish supplies in the area and is asking donors to step forward and help out.

The first drive will take place on Tuesday at the Garner United Methodist Church located at 885 Maben Avenue. The second drive is Wednesday at the Corwith Community Center. The Garner drive will take place from 1pm to 6pm. The Corwith event is from 3pm to 6pm.

Blood supplies are getting dangerously low. So says Danielle West, a spokeswoman for the Des Moines-based LifeServe. December and January are typically the worst months of the year for donations as so many people are on vacation, traveling or the weather’s bad.

While donations are needed of all blood types, West says a few types in particular are more urgently sought.

Donating a single pint of blood may help save the lives of as many as three hospital patients. Iowans shouldn’t be too concerned about the amount of time they’ll have to commit to donating a pint.

LifeServe has offices in Fort Dodge and Mason City and serves hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.