Lorraine M. Osheim, 95, of Thompson, Iowa died Monday, January 15, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson with Pastor Judy Wozniak officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Lorraine Osheim memorial fund in care of the family.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com