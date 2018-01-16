Kevin Herzberg, 55, of Clarion passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Kevin Herzberg will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday.

