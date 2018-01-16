Hancock County looks at vamping up courthouse security

Courthouse security and how to pay for it was a major concern Monday during the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting, as the Supervisors continued discussion of fiscal year 2018-2019 budgets. The board of supervisors met with the safety committee to debate possible options for securing the courthouse offices. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells what the committee requested.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also received preliminary news that the health insurance rate increase may not be as high as originally expected. Last year, analysts predicted that 2018 health insurance premiums could go up by as much as double digits. Tlach tells the surprising news.

In other news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors held a formal hearing with landowners of Drainage Districts #1 and 2 Laterals 5 and 11 about an open ditch cleanout and repairs. Tlach tells what was decided.