Diversity in Education: Belmond-Klemme Community Schools

With the changing landscape in race and ethnicity taking place throughout northern Iowa, schools in the area are adapting to meet the needs of students who enter the community from other backgrounds. These include not just race, but ethnicity.

One of the school districts that may face a large influx in this area is the Belmond-Klemme Community School District. Facing the possibility of substantial student growth from the expansion of Prestage Foods in Eagle Grove, the district continues to excel in its educational services incorporating high levels of diversity training and education in its day to day operations.

Dr. Dan Frazier is the Superintendent of the school district. He described how his administrators, teachers, and staff deal with diversity in his district.

In order to achieve these levels, the district must rely on continual training and practices that promote and enhance cultural training.

One of the problems districts in the area face is the ability to hire qualified candidates because the talent pools are not as large as those of a metropolitan district. Still the Belmond-Klemme District strives to find the right people with the correct mindset to the educational goals of the district.

So the question remains, how important is it for the district to accept and promote diversity?

The district may, on occasion, have a student or more who will enter the district unable to communicate effectively in English. It would seem that this pupil faces a daunting task of being able to communicate to his or her teachers and learn effectively. According to Frazier, the district is ready for this educational challenge.

With the expected opening of the Prestage Foods plant, the district may see a growth in the diversity of the population, not just in Eagle Grove, but in surrounding communities where future workers may find homes more suitable to their tastes or budget. Many of these are expected to be transient, waiting to see if the company is worth working for in the long term. These individuals may rent homes at first, then buy a home once they are satisfied that they will stay working with the company for the long term.

Frazier expects to see this kind of growth in his district and with it, a continued effort to promote and handle diversity in the educational setting.