Winter Dance Party to Feature Local Artists

The Winter Dance Party will feature a luncheon hosted by the family of Richie Valens. The luncheon will be on February 3 at 11am. Sisters Connie Valens and Irma Norton and brother Bob Morales will attend the event, which is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The luncheon will be at the Best Western Holiday Lodge, 2023 Seventh Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Entertainment for the luncheon includes the Fabulous 50’s Band featuring Richie Lee and Tony Halsrud of Fort Dodge. According to Lee, the band will be playing the groups standards.

Lee says that the band works very hard to try and stay within the spirit of the groups that they highlight. It takes time, but the effort shows in their performances.

Halsrud echoed the thought saying that he plays from the heart when it comes to the music he loves.

As far as being asked to perform for the Valens family, Lee says that it is incredible honor.

Advance reservations and tickets are required, which are $20. They are available by calling the Surf Ballroom at 641-357-6151 or at www.surfballroom.com.