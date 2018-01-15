Winnebago Relay for Life Kickoff Scheduled at Forest City High School

Winnebago County Relay for Life will be holding its annual kickoff for 2018 shortly. Winnebago Chairperson Carolyn Sunde explains.

Preparations for the event have already begun.

The celebrations don’t just end with the potato bar. They will involve a chance to recognize certain individuals.

The Winnebago Relay for Life will serving snacks which will be provided by Brian Keely from 4pm until 10pm as a part of the kickoff. The free will snack event will take place at the Paddlers tap on February 2nd.