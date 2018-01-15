What Are You Doing for Others on Martin Luther King Day?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr., and his life and legacy will be honored Monday around Iowa. At a celebration in Des Moines, Gov. Kim Reynolds read a proclamation designating Monday as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and several people and groups will be recognized for continuing the work of the slain civil rights leader.

Kim Cheeks, program planner for the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of African-Americans, says the annual observance calls on Iowans to reflect on what they are doing for others.

The MLK Day holiday celebrating’s King’s birthday is a day of service, and other events across the state include volunteer projects, prayer breakfasts, marches, church services, lectures and public readings of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Cheeks says King taught through his examples, and the holiday celebrates his values of courage, trust, compassion, dignity and humility.

King was killed April 4, 1968. A federal holiday honoring him was declared in 1983. Iowa has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 1989.