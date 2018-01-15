Janet M. (Keane) Beem-Boll, 68, of Dows and formerly of Williams, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Funeral services for Janet Beem-Boll will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Zach Fischer officiating. Burial will take place at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Williams.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows and will continue one hour prior to services on Thursday.

