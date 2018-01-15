North Iowa’s Owls To Be Highlighted

Late winter is a busy time for Iowa’s owls. Despite the weather, they are now actively looking for nesting sites, finding mates, and laying eggs. To help people learn more about these amazing birds, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be presenting a program entitled “Iowa’s Amazing Owls” on Wednesday evening, February 7th. The hour-long program will be held in the basement meeting room at TSB Bank in Forest City, beginning at 7:00 PM.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will introduce people to the various owl species that can be found in Iowa and will help people learn how to identify them by sight and sound. She will also discuss the amazing adaptations that owls have that help them to hunt and catch prey in almost total darkness. Everyone will have the opportunity to see several owl mounts up close and hands-on displays will include owl wings, feet, feathers, and pellets. And people will also have the opportunity to see for themselves just what exactly is inside an actual owl pellet!

“Iowa’s Amazing Owls” will be free and open to the public, and no preregistration is required. It should be educational and entertaining for young and old alike! If anyone has any questions about the program, they can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.